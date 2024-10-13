CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 150.7% in September

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the September 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Insider Activity at CSW Industrials
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after acquiring an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $65,595,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $12,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
