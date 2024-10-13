CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,430,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in CSX by 3,243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CSX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

