CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NYSE CTS opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.57. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

