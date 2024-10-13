Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.9 %

CW stock opened at $346.92 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $194.46 and a 12 month high of $347.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.