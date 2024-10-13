Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $307.74 million and $40.46 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,179,984,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,413,494 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Curve DAO Token has a current supply of 2,179,822,823.1210136 with 1,206,249,950 in circulation. The last known price of Curve DAO Token is 0.25770455 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 750 active market(s) with $45,899,208.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

