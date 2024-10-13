CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $411.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.34 and a 200 day moving average of $357.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

