CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,002,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 770,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,023,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,923,000 after buying an additional 228,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,138,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.73. 2,305,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,741. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

