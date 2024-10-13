CVA Family Office LLC Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 603,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 88,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 643,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,223. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

