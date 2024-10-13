CVA Family Office LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 1,160,025 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 847,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,438. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.