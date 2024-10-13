CVA Family Office LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,532 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. 455,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.