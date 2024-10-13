CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,430,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 335.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.89. The stock had a trading volume of 139,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

