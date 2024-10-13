CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 6,286 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $34.59. 575,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,805. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.