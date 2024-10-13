CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after buying an additional 712,064 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,553,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 301,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,118. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

