cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 1.7% This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $42.45 million and $126.60 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $4,245.45 or 0.06757999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00255299 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cVault.finance (CORE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. cVault.finance has a current supply of 10,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of cVault.finance is 4,245.45138845 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $543.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cvault.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.