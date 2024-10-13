CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

UAN stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.27.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $293,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

