Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Dana stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Dana’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

