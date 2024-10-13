Darrow Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,054 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $107.22.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

