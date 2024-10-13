Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $201.00 and last traded at $201.00. Approximately 44 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.49.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.54.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
