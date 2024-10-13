DataHighway Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,520.78 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,520.78 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02684342 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,204.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

