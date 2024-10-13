DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 16.2 %
DTEA stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
