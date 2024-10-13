Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $222,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 301.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.32 on Friday, reaching $411.08. 653,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,328. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

