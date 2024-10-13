Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.