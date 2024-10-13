Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 225,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 449,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DELT

Deltic Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Deltic Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.