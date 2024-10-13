Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 225,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 449,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Deltic Energy Stock Down 4.5 %
Deltic Energy Company Profile
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.