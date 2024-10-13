Derek J. Maetzold Sells 986 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $29,846.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,361.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 10.6 %

CSTL opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $864.47 million, a PE ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,675 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 132,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,673 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

