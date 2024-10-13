Dero (DERO) One Day Volume Hits $16,218.17

Dero (DERO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $16,218.17 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,677.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00511446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00103135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00240082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00029501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00070982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero (DERO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DERO through the process of mining. Dero has a current supply of 18,400,000 with 14,312,916 in circulation. The last known price of Dero is 1.21448843 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,717.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dero.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

