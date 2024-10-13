dForce USD One Day Volume Tops $5,129.62 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $5,129.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00103153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012213 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99678722 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,422.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

