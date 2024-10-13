Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Digital Turbine Trading Up 17.9 %
NASDAQ APPS opened at $3.49 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $357.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.61.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.23 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 84.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
