Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kings Path Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

