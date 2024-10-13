Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Increased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 365,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 566,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 129,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

