Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,403,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,607,312 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $34.33.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,348,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,519,000 after buying an additional 53,028 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

