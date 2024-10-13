Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

