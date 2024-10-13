Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 31962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

