Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 4.0% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $452,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

