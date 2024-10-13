Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GGLS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 12,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,449. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 12.00% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.