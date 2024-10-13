Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of GGLS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 12,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,449. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.