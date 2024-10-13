Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 12,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $20.07.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 12.00% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

