Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GGLS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 12,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $20.07.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
