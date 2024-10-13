DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $66.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. DKSH has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $66.87.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

