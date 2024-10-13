Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,497. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

