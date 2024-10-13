Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

