Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.63 and a 200-day moving average of $469.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

