Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by TD Cowen in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $475.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 104.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $10,515,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

