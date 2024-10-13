Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 269,209 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,209 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.77% of Lamb Weston worth $71,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 1,252,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,615. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

