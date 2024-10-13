Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 44,317 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $64,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,062,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,371,000 after purchasing an additional 122,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,936,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,735,000 after purchasing an additional 389,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,480. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

