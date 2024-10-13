Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $13.39 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,754 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of APA worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 386.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $27.07. 4,185,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

