Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $99.39 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $175.77. 5,869,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,534,808. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $487.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

