Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 26,727 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $82,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE BUD traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $64.85. 2,002,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
View Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
