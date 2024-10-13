Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 26,727 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $82,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $64.85. 2,002,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.