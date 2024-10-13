Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.51. 607,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.97. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

