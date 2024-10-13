Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 32,507 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,507 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Edison International worth $46,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.61. 1,645,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,168. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

