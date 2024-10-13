Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,749 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.