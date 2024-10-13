Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of United Airlines worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 5,656,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

