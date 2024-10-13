Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 131.6% in September

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the September 15th total of 83,200 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Draganfly Trading Up 0.3 %

Draganfly stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 55,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,956. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Draganfly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DPRO shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Draganfly in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

