Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 131.6% in September

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPROGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the September 15th total of 83,200 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Draganfly stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 55,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,956. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPROGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPROFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Draganfly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DPRO shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Draganfly in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

